FCC approves SpaceX request for up to 1 million orbital compute satellites

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has approved a request from SpaceX to deploy up to 1 million satellites designed to function as orbital compute modules. This regulatory authorization allows the company to establish data centers in space, shifting high-intensity computing tasks from terrestrial facilities to orbital infrastructure.

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Authority and Technical Scope

Acting under its authority to regulate interstate and international communications by radio, the FCC granted the request based on a filing from January. The approved system will perform telemetry, tracking, and command operations, integrating with existing satellite networks, including the Starlink constellation. This approval provides the legal framework for the use of the required radio spectrum and orbital slots necessary to maintain a network of this scale.

Implementation Timeline

While the FCC has provided the regulatory green light, the physical implementation remains in the planning and development stage. According to SpaceX's public filings, the company expects to begin the deployment of these orbital AI compute satellites as early as 2028. The transition from regulatory approval to operational capacity will depend on the company's ability to launch and maintain the modules in low Earth orbit.

Operational Objective

The primary driver for this shift is the increasing energy and infrastructure demand of the artificial intelligence sector. By moving compute modules into space, SpaceX aims to leverage solar energy more efficiently and bypass the land-use, water-consumption, and electrical grid constraints that have led to local restrictions on terrestrial data centers across the United States.