Prediction Market Data Shows Top 1% of Traders Captured 91% of Midterm Election Profits

The promise of prediction markets as a venue where any individual can generate quick profits contradicts recent financial data. During the U. S. midterm elections, a small fraction of participants captured nearly all the gains, while the vast majority of retail traders experienced net losses. Research from the Anti-Corruption Data Collective (ACDC) indicates that on the platform Polymarket, the top 1% of accounts secured 91% of the total profits, amounting to approximately $23 million. Conversely, the bottom 99% of traders lost a combined $15 million. Among the nearly 82,000 accounts analyzed, more than half ended the period with a negative balance. The study notes that at a time when affordability was a central issue, average traders transferred wealth to an elite group, which included many professional and automated entities.

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Platform scale and institutional dominance

Pew Research Center data shows that Polymarket and its competitor, Kalshi, hosted a combined 34,000 contracts related to the midterms, a significant increase from 2,300 in 2024. These platforms generated $2.7 billion in trading volume during the midterm cycle, compared with $8.5 billion in the 2024 presidential and congressional elections. While Polymarket states that 95% of its markets accurately predicted election outcomes, the financial distribution of gains and losses remains heavily skewed. A spokesperson for Polymarket described the platforms as an important source of real-time election information, noting that they bring together informed participants to show the public how likely different outcomes are. The company emphasized that the platform remains a destination for timely information, whether users trade or not.

Losses in New York and the definition of institutional trading

Recent findings from the New York City Council highlight the disparity in trader outcomes. From January 1 to August 11, New York City residents who traded on Kalshi lost a total of $17.6 million. Over the same period, so-called institutional traders on the platform won $210 million. In traditional finance, institutional traders typically refer to firms, market makers, and professionals investing on behalf of clients. However, in the context of prediction markets, this classification is broader. Elisabeth Diana, a spokesperson for Kalshi, clarified that the term includes retail traders, solo forecasters, and two-person teams using LLCs for tax or business purposes. She noted that most winning traders labeled as institutional are often individuals rather than Wall Street entities. Diana argued that trader skill determines earnings, comparing the environment to stock markets where individuals generally underperform professionals. She stated that prediction markets offer more people the opportunity to function as professionals, but the data confirms that the majority still face significant financial risk.