U.S. export controls on high-end artificial intelligence semiconductors are being bypassed through a network of U.S.-based entities owned or controlled by Chinese firms, according to an investigation by CBS News. The findings highlight a gap between federal restrictions on shipping sensitive technology to China and the actual movement of hardware through domestic "preferred partners" and third-party intermediaries in Southeast Asia.
The investigation identifies several operational pathways used to move restricted Nvidia chips, including the Blackwell and H100 series, into Chinese hands despite U. S. trade bans:
The U. S. government maintains strict export controls on the most technologically advanced AI chips to prevent them from enhancing the military capabilities of rivals. While low-power graphics cards can be sold to China without special licenses, high-end AI hardware requires specific federal authorization.
The enforcement of these rules currently faces several institutional challenges:
The issue has moved into the oversight phase of the U. S. government. Senator Elizabeth Warren and Senator Chris Coons have called for accountability regarding Nvidia's compliance with export controls. Additionally, the Justice Department is currently investigating firms like Megaspeed for allegedly circumventing export bans.
The practical effect of these findings is a growing push for more rigorous "know your customer" (KYC) requirements for tech hardware and a potential expansion of the federal blacklist to include subsidiaries of known security risks.
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