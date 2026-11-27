U.S.-based Chinese-owned firms bypass AI chip export controls via Southeast Asian hubs

U.S. export controls on high-end artificial intelligence semiconductors are being bypassed through a network of U.S.-based entities owned or controlled by Chinese firms, according to an investigation by CBS News. The findings highlight a gap between federal restrictions on shipping sensitive technology to China and the actual movement of hardware through domestic "preferred partners" and third-party intermediaries in Southeast Asia.

Photo: Pravda by Марина Лебедева, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ ASUS Server with Two NVIDIA GPUs

Mechanisms of Diversion

The investigation identifies several operational pathways used to move restricted Nvidia chips, including the Blackwell and H100 series, into Chinese hands despite U. S. trade bans:

Domestic Shells and Partners: Companies like RiCloud AI and Aivres operate as U. S.-based entities, granting them "preferred" or "elite" partner status with Nvidia. This allows them to procure high-end chips as domestic sales. However, these firms are owned by Chinese parents, such as Yuxing InfoTech Investment Holdings and the blacklisted Inspur group.

Companies like RiCloud AI and Aivres operate as U. S.-based entities, granting them "preferred" or "elite" partner status with Nvidia. This allows them to procure high-end chips as domestic sales. However, these firms are owned by Chinese parents, such as Yuxing InfoTech Investment Holdings and the blacklisted Inspur group. Intermediate Export Hubs: Trade records indicate that advanced chips procured by U. S. firms are exported to Southeast Asian countries, specifically Malaysia and Singapore. From there, they are leased or sold to Chinese firms, including Alibaba and ByteDance.

Trade records indicate that advanced chips procured by U. S. firms are exported to Southeast Asian countries, specifically Malaysia and Singapore. From there, they are leased or sold to Chinese firms, including Alibaba and ByteDance. Authorized Resellers: Federal indictments in chip smuggling cases, such as the case against businessman Greg Lui, suggest that "authorized partners" and resellers are being used to funnel export-controlled servers to China via third countries.

Institutional and Legal Context

The U. S. government maintains strict export controls on the most technologically advanced AI chips to prevent them from enhancing the military capabilities of rivals. While low-power graphics cards can be sold to China without special licenses, high-end AI hardware requires specific federal authorization.

The enforcement of these rules currently faces several institutional challenges:

Entity Listing: While some parent companies (like Inspur) are on federal blacklists, their U. S.-based subsidiaries may remain operational and maintain vendor relationships if they are not specifically named on the list.

While some parent companies (like Inspur) are on federal blacklists, their U. S.-based subsidiaries may remain operational and maintain vendor relationships if they are not specifically named on the list. Reporting Standards: Nvidia recently altered its financial reporting, shifting from billing location to customer headquarters to determine regional sales. This change obscured the volume of sales reaching China-linked entities, moving $7.9 billion in reported sales from other regions to China in 2024.

Current Regulatory Stage

The issue has moved into the oversight phase of the U. S. government. Senator Elizabeth Warren and Senator Chris Coons have called for accountability regarding Nvidia's compliance with export controls. Additionally, the Justice Department is currently investigating firms like Megaspeed for allegedly circumventing export bans.

The practical effect of these findings is a growing push for more rigorous "know your customer" (KYC) requirements for tech hardware and a potential expansion of the federal blacklist to include subsidiaries of known security risks.