Federal court blocks FCC's early review of ABC broadcast licenses

A federal court has issued a preliminary injunction blocking the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) from proceeding with an early review of broadcast licenses held by ABC, a decision that pauses a regulatory process the network argues constitutes First Amendment retaliation. U. S. District Judge Loren AliKhan issued the 45-page ruling, which bars the FCC from taking any further action related to the accelerated license renewal proceedings while ABC's lawsuit remains active.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Игорь Сергачев is licensed under Все права защищены Cell tower

The legal dispute centers on the FCC's earlier order requiring ABC to file early renewal applications for the eight local television stations it owns and operates. Under standard procedures, these licenses were not scheduled for review until between 2028 and 2031. The agency justified the accelerated timeline by citing an investigation into potential violations of the Communications Act of 1934 and prohibitions on unlawful discrimination, specifically alleging that ABC's responses to information requests regarding employment compliance were insufficient.

However, Judge AliKhan's ruling finds that ABC is likely to succeed in demonstrating that the review was retaliatory in nature. The court highlighted at least 11 instances in recent years where President Donald Trump publicly urged the FCC to strip ABC of its licenses, citing dissatisfaction with the network's news coverage and late-night programming. In the ruling, AliKhan stated that FCC Chair Brendan Carr appeared to treat the president's public rhetoric as a directive for agency action.

The judge noted a temporal correlation between specific editorial content and regulatory action, observing that the FCC initiated the early renewal proceedings the day after President Trump criticized a sketch performed by ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel. AliKhan wrote that the "extreme" nature of the potential penalty-loss of broadcast licenses-creates a risk sufficient to chill the editorial judgment of a broadcaster of "ordinary firmness."

In her decision, AliKhan declined ABC's request for a broader ban on informal actions intended to coerce editorial changes, limiting the injunction specifically to the early license renewal proceedings. The judge determined that ABC's interest in avoiding the preliminary injunction outweighed the federal government's interest, describing the balance of equities as "not a close case."

ABC's legal team, including attorneys from Disney, had argued that the FCC's investigation served as a pretext for punishing speech. During a hearing last month, attorney Beth Wilkinson characterized the situation as forcing the company to keep its "head on a guillotine," referencing the French Revolution to illustrate the existential threat posed by the license review. An ABC News spokesperson described the court's decision as a victory for the First Amendment.

The FCC rejected the court's findings, stating in a spokesperson statement that the decision was "wrong on the facts and wrong on the law" in light of Supreme Court precedent. The agency maintained that its actions were based on a legitimate compliance investigation rather than speech-related motives and indicated it intends to pursue the matter through the appeals process.