Tajikistan Requests Withdrawal From International Criminal Court After Putin Visit

Tajikistan has formally requested to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC). The move follows the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Dushanbe on November 19-20.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by OSeveno, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ International Criminal Court

A member of the ICC since 2002, Tajikistan was obligated under court rules to detain President Putin following the 2023 arrest warrant issued over the alleged illegal deportation of children from Ukraine. During Putin's visits to Dushanbe in October 2025 and November 2026, the Tajik government declined to execute the warrant, citing the Russian president's diplomatic immunity. Dushanbe initiated the withdrawal process immediately after the most recent visit.

The Russian Foreign Ministry supported the decision on November 24, describing the ICC's claims as groundless and emphasizing state sovereignty. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas urged Tajikistan to reconsider, stating that adherence to international law served as a foundation for relations between the EU and Dushanbe. The ICC Secretariat expressed regret, stating that the withdrawal weakens global efforts to combat impunity for war crimes.

Under Article 127 of the Rome Statute, the withdrawal process takes one year. Tajikistan remains a formal member of the court and subject to its obligations until November 20, 2027.

Analysts, including the publication "Zamon," attribute the move to Dushanbe's dependence on Moscow as a primary partner in security and economics, and as the main labor market for Tajik migrants. Tajikistan is the fourth state to announce its intention to leave the ICC, following Chad, Nauru, and Venezuela.