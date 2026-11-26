How a 100,000-ton Cap and Rising Tariffs Could Silently Starve Brazil's Sugar Belt

Washington is weighing a subtle but potent shift in its sugar trade policy, one that could reshape the economics for Brazilian producers in the country's northeast. The proposal, currently under review in the United States, suggests raising import duties on sugar, but with a specific caveat that keeps the industry on edge: the hike would not automatically apply to volumes falling within established tariff quotas. Instead, the financial pressure would land squarely on any purchases exceeding those allocated limits, effectively raising the price of access to the American market for anything outside the preferential pipeline.

Photo: @cheTambov Sugar factory

Renato Cunha, president of Sindaçúcar, the sugar and ethanol industry syndicate for the state of Pernambuco, clarified the stakes in an interview with CNN Brasil. For the producers of Brazil's northeast, the situation is precarious even before new tariffs are factored in. The region produces over 3.4 million tons of sugar per season, yet its access to the U. S. market is capped by a quota that has already been reduced from 150,000 to 100,000 tons. This discrepancy between production capacity and market access creates a structural vulnerability, one that the proposed tariff changes threaten to exacerbate.

The core concern for the industry is not just the height of the new tariffs, but how they stack up against existing ones. There is a widespread fear that the new charges will be cumulative-added on top of current duties rather than replacing them. If this methodology is confirmed, the operational costs for foreign suppliers operating outside of preferential quotas could become prohibitive, potentially locking them out of the U. S. market entirely.

The proposed figures illustrate the sharpness of this increase. For raw high polarized value (VHP) sugar, the out-of-quota tariff could rise from 15.36 cents to 19.95 cents per pound. The hit is even more pronounced for refined sugar, where the rate would jump from 16.21 cents to 27.21 cents per pound. For a commodity where margins are often razor-thin, such a leap in cost structure can quickly turn a viable export channel into a financial dead end.

The final rules are not yet set. The U. S. government has scheduled public hearings for December 7 to debate the specifics of the proposal. Until then, the sugar industry watches the transmission channel of U. S. trade policy with caution, knowing that the distinction between a quota and a tariff is often the difference between a sustainable business and a stranded asset. The outcome will determine not just the price of sugar on American shelves, but the viability of production networks in Brazil's northeast.