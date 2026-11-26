Brazilian Real Strengthens on Narrow Tariff Exposure Assessment

Brazilian financial markets responded to threats of new U. S. trade tariffs with unexpected optimism, as the dollar depreciated and equity indices rallied. On Wednesday, November 25, the U. S. dollar fell 1.5% against the Brazilian real, settling at 5.8167 reais. Simultaneously, the B3 Ibovespa benchmark index rose 1.58%, reaching 166,675 points.

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This shift stemmed from a reassessment of risk exposure. Investors concluded that the proposed U. S. tariffs would affect narrow segments of Brazilian exports-primarily aerospace and the sugar industry-rather than impacting the entire economy's growth trajectory. This perception reduced demand for the dollar as a defensive asset, driving capital into real assets and equities.

The Central Bank of Brazil also intervened directly to stabilize the currency, conducting a swap auction for the sale of 2 billion dollars with an obligation to repurchase them. This action provided necessary liquidity and contributed to the decline in the dollar's price, although the currency remains up 5.99% year-to-year.

In the equity market, the Ibovespa gain halted a four-day losing streak that had accumulated losses of more than 3%. Daily trading volume reached 36.7 billion reais, with raw material giants and the financial sector leading the advance. Petrobras gained 2% amid a 3.5% rise in Brent crude prices, while Vale climbed 3.1%, ending a ten-day decline that had erased 16.5% of its value.

The banking sector showed mixed results, with BTG Pactual surging 5.9% and Bradesco rising 4.19%, while Santander dropped 2.6%. Consumer stocks also posted significant gains, driven by expectations of Black Friday revenue and falling futures interest rates: Natura shares jumped 10.56%, and Azzas 2154 rose 8.11%.

Contrastingly, U. S. markets moved lower ahead of Thanksgiving. The S&P 500 declined 0.25% as inflation data strengthened expectations that the Federal Reserve may continue raising interest rates into early 2027.