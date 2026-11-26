New Allianz insurance product offers up to P15 million coverage without medical exam

Allianz PNB Life Insurance, Inc. has introduced Secure Term 10, a life protection policy designed to lower the barriers to entry for Filipino households seeking basic coverage. The product targets the significant insurance gap in the market by offering a streamlined application process that eliminates the need for medical examinations, allowing consumers to secure protection of P1 million to P15 million without the typical delays associated with underwriting.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use The woman is using the touch screen registration system at the clinic

The insurer is positioning this product specifically for individuals who recognize the need for insurance and have the budget for it but have not yet taken action. Joseph Gross, Chief Executive Officer of Allianz PNB Life, stated that the goal is to make insurance accessible and affordable for those with limited financial resources, focusing on basic protection rather than complex features. "It needs to be simple and transparent,” Gross said during the launch event. "That's already better than doing nothing.”

To accommodate varying income streams, particularly those from the self-employed or gig economy sector, the policy allows for monthly premium payments. This structure addresses the cash-flow constraints that often prevent such workers from purchasing annual insurance policies. Using a 35-year-old female as an example, the company noted that a P1 million coverage would cost approximately P12,440 per year, subject to underwriting conditions.

Investment Strategy and Market Outlook

On the investment front, Allianz SE Group maintains a global asset management position of $3 trillion through its subsidiaries PIMCO and Allianz Global Investors. Despite the Philippines' economic challenges, including high inflation and elevated interest rates, the group remains cautious regarding direct exposure to the Philippine peso to hedge against market volatility. Gross acknowledged the currency's weakness, stating, "I love the Philippines, but it might not have the strongest currency.”

Nevertheless, Gross emphasized that the country's long-term economic outlook remains positive due to its young demographic. He argued that while the current market environment is challenging globally, the Philippines benefits from a demographic dividend that sets it apart from other regional economies. "The demographic dividend is going to come to the Philippines, whether you like it or not. This country is much better than you might believe,” he said.

The launch of Secure Term 10 coincides with a mixed financial performance for the company in the first half of the year. Allianz PNB Life reported a 14% year-on-year increase in gross premium income to P19.01 billion, up from P16.64 billion in the same period last year. Net premium income also rose by 14% to P18.91 billion. However, the company's net income declined by 29% to P412.91 million, down from P578.03 million a year earlier.