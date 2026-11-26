Costa Rica's Mental Health System Faces Growing Gap as Depression Cases Surge 146%

Costa Rica's public mental health system is struggling to keep pace with a sharp increase in depression cases, creating a gap between clinical diagnosis and actual treatment. According to a joint study by the State University of Distance Education (UNED) and the Ministry of Health, registered cases of depression rose by 146.1% between 2018 and 2025, increasing from 4,237 to 10,427 annual cases.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Suffering from alcoholism

Demographic data reveals a stark gender divide in how the crisis manifests. Women account for 73.8% of depression diagnoses and 65.3% of suicide attempts. However, completed suicides are predominantly male, representing 82.3% of deaths in 2025. The most vulnerable age groups are adults between 30 and 49 and youth between 10 and 24, with over 800 suicide attempts recorded among 15- to 19-year-olds between 2023 and 2025. High prevalence rates were specifically noted in the cantons of La Cruz, Coronado, Flores, San José, and Palmares.

The administrative process for accessing care often serves as a barrier rather than a bridge. Even patients in acute crisis treated in emergency services may not receive direct referrals to psychiatrists or psychologists. Instead, they are redirected to EBAIS (basic comprehensive health teams) in their local communities. This routing, combined with a shortage of public specialists and inconsistent medication supplies in state pharmacies, often forces patients to seek expensive private care.

While researcher Benicio Gutiérrez notes that Costa Rica's advanced data registration provides a clearer picture of the crisis than in neighboring Central American countries, the availability of data does not translate to available resources. The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS), the state social insurance institute, currently lacks the capacity to match the rising demand.

Statistical models and AI projections suggest the trend will intensify. By 2033, annual depression diagnoses could climb to between 15,184 and 20,617 cases, with current gender patterns in diagnosis and mortality expected to persist through 2035.