Uzbekistan targets 90 million tons of livestock feed by 2030 via digital land monitoring

Uzbekistan is restructuring its livestock feed economy to address a structural deficit where biological requirements outpace current production capacity. Despite maintaining a herd of 12.5 million cattle and 23 million sheep and goats, the country produces 48 million tons of feed annually, falling short of the 6.5 tons per animal deemed necessary for optimal health, compared to the current average of no more than 4 tons. This gap represents a significant bottleneck in the sector, as feed costs account for 30% of the total cost of meat production.

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The primary obstacle to closing this gap is not merely a lack of raw materials but the inability to accurately quantify land use and resource distribution. Of the nearly 480,000 hectares allocated for animal husbandry, at least 20% is currently underutilized or used inefficiently, creating a "blind spot" in state planning. To resolve this opacity, authorities are introducing digital monitoring of sowing areas and satellite surveillance of land use. These tools aim to bring hidden land into production and raise feed crop yields from 350 to 500 centners per hectare. This technological integration is the prerequisite for the stated targets of increasing annual feed production to 64.5 million tons by 2027 and 90 million tons by 2030.

Support mechanisms are shifting from direct subsidies to product output toward investment in production infrastructure. More than 100 regional feed centers have been established to function as wholesale buyers, processors, and logistics hubs, creating a new institutional link between small-scale producers and the market. Simultaneously, operational changes are being implemented, including the experimental planting of drought- and salt-tolerant crops in eight districts of the Kaskadarya region and the planned drone-seeding of one million hectares of pastureland. These measures introduce a layer of technological control that replaces extensive grazing with managed production. Financial incentives are now tied to specific engineering solutions, such as increasing subsidies for sprinkler irrigation from 2.5 to 4 million sums per hectare and compensating up to 50% of equipment costs for renewable energy for entrepreneurs managing more than 500 hectares.

The success of these measures hinges on operational outcomes rather than just announced capacity. The goal is to increase live weight at slaughter from 250-350 kilograms to 450-550 kilograms and boost meat output by 400,000 tons. However, this depends on the market confidence of farmers in the new procurement centers and the efficiency of the supply chain. External financing, including a $60 million concessional loan approved by the Asian Development Bank for 29,000 farms across five regions, indicates that domestic financial mechanisms currently lack the depth required to fully fund these operational upgrades. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has directed the development of specific financing mechanisms and price stability measures, acknowledging that market stimuli alone may be insufficient without a robust institutional framework to support the transition from resource availability to utilized capacity.