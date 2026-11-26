Birmingham Wolverhampton Sandwell Destitution

The 2025 report by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation highlights elevated levels of severe poverty across the West Midlands. In Birmingham, Wolverhampton, and Sandwell, the share of households in such destitution ranges from 1.72% to 1.88%. For many families, access to food, clothing, and heating has become unaffordable, turning food bank support from a temporary measure into a permanent dependency.

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Specific data from the report indicates that 1.88% of households in Birmingham-approximately one in fifty-are living in severe poverty. The figure stands at 1.79% in Wolverhampton and 1.72% in Sandwell. For context, Manchester records the highest rate outside of London at 2.62%. It is worth noting that while the report's description mentions Walsall among West Midlands districts, the quantitative data specifically attributes the 1.72% figure to Sandwell.

The report details the acute lack of basic necessities faced by these households. 61% of families reported a shortage of food, while 50% lacked adequate clothing and 49% could not afford hygiene products. Additionally, 45% struggled to heat their homes, 26% could not afford basic lighting, and 17% were sleeping rough.

"With the stagnation of living standards, there is a risk of overlooking those experiencing the deepest forms of poverty. Yet these figures reveal that too many people are left without essentials while support services have exhausted their resources. If we take no action, we risk normalizing severe poverty for millions in the UK. Behind these grim statistics are real people who lack what is necessary for survival-food, shelter, basic hygiene products, and clothing," said Julian Harley, CEO of the Joseph Rowntree Foundation.

According to the foundation, reliance on emergency aid in these areas has become sustainable rather than situational. Residents turn to food banks not only during short-term crises but to meet daily needs. The metrics for Birmingham, Wolverhampton, and Sandwell are close to those of Manchester, the area with the highest severe poverty rates outside London. The report links this issue to a prolonged inability to access food, clothing, hygiene products, and warmth.