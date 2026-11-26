Construction material costs for new housing in Greece accelerated in October 2026, with the annual growth rate reaching 5.9%, according to the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT). This marks a significant increase from the 2% growth recorded in October 2025. The overall index climbed to 138.19 points, representing a 38.2% increase over the 2021 baseline, with all 15 product groups in the index showing year-on-year gains.
Energy and fuel served as the primary cost drivers. Diesel fuel prices rose by 30.7% annually, while electricity increased by 17.9%. The combined category of motor fuel, electricity, and water rose by 21.7%, reversing a 1.8% decline seen in October 2025.
Core structural materials also saw substantial increases: bricks rose by 12.4%, copper piping by 10.7%, ready-mix concrete by 6.7%, reinforcing steel by 5.6%, and cement by 4.3%. Finishing materials followed, with parquet increasing by 5.7%, tiles by 4.9%, and aluminum window frames by 4.4%.
Monthly data comparing October to September 2026 shows electricity remained the fastest-growing component at 4.7%, followed by reinforcing steel at 1.1% and marble slabs at 0.9%. Ready-mix concrete saw a minimal monthly increase of 0.2%.
The price surge is concentrated in fundamental budget items. Basic processed metal materials and the group comprising binders (cement) and ready-mix concrete account for approximately 44% of the index. These categories rose by 4.9% and 5.4% respectively in annual terms, indicating that inflation is affecting the core structural components of new construction projects.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
The expansion turns the rail network from a single dominant corridor into a flexible tool for accessing remote regional hubs, with over 50 specialized tourist routes planned by 2027.