Greek New Housing Construction Material Costs Jump to 5.9% in October 2026

Construction material costs for new housing in Greece accelerated in October 2026, with the annual growth rate reaching 5.9%, according to the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT). This marks a significant increase from the 2% growth recorded in October 2025. The overall index climbed to 138.19 points, representing a 38.2% increase over the 2021 baseline, with all 15 product groups in the index showing year-on-year gains.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved Greece, Athens

Energy and fuel served as the primary cost drivers. Diesel fuel prices rose by 30.7% annually, while electricity increased by 17.9%. The combined category of motor fuel, electricity, and water rose by 21.7%, reversing a 1.8% decline seen in October 2025.

Core structural materials also saw substantial increases: bricks rose by 12.4%, copper piping by 10.7%, ready-mix concrete by 6.7%, reinforcing steel by 5.6%, and cement by 4.3%. Finishing materials followed, with parquet increasing by 5.7%, tiles by 4.9%, and aluminum window frames by 4.4%.

Monthly data comparing October to September 2026 shows electricity remained the fastest-growing component at 4.7%, followed by reinforcing steel at 1.1% and marble slabs at 0.9%. Ready-mix concrete saw a minimal monthly increase of 0.2%.

The price surge is concentrated in fundamental budget items. Basic processed metal materials and the group comprising binders (cement) and ready-mix concrete account for approximately 44% of the index. These categories rose by 4.9% and 5.4% respectively in annual terms, indicating that inflation is affecting the core structural components of new construction projects.