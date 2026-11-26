Iran and Russia Seek Parliamentary Channel for Pharmaceutical API Technology Transfer

Iran is restructuring its pharmaceutical sector to move beyond the current model, where local plants cover 99% of quantitative demand and 88% of value but rely on imported active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and specialized equipment. The stated goal is to transition from packaging imported components to domestic synthesis and production of API, a shift that requires acquiring chemical synthesis methods and manufacturing technology rather than purchasing finished goods.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use The specialist controls the production of white tablets on industrial equipment in the laboratory

To facilitate this transfer, Iran is employing parliamentary diplomacy. The Iranian Parliament's Health and Treatment Committee is establishing direct channels with counterparts in the Russian State Duma and Federation Council. This approach is designed to bypass executive-level bureaucratic delays that typically slow down the approval of new production facilities and cross-border industrial projects.

The operational framework for this transition rests on two key agreements: a 2022 memorandum on the mutual recognition of medical products and the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement signed in January 2025. These documents allow pharmaceutical companies from both nations to operate in each other's markets with reduced regulatory friction. The intended system change is a replacement of the current value chain-purchase of raw materials, packaging, and resale-with a cycle of joint synthesis, technology adaptation, and independent manufacturing of API.