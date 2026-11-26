China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan Railway Moves to Active Implementation Phase

The China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project has moved from a period of two-to-three decades of discussion into active implementation, according to Erlist Akunbekov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industries. Speaking at the Bishkek Investment Forum (BIF 2026), Akunbekov stated that the initiative has attracted significant interest from both domestic businesses and foreign investors over the past two years.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Railway tracks at sunset

While the concept of the transport corridor has been debated for 25 to 30 years, practical work began only recently. The current phase focuses on defining the specific economic opportunities Kyrgyzstan can leverage as a connecting link between East and West.

Officials emphasize that infrastructure development must be paired with increased material production. Akunbekov identified the processing of agricultural products as a priority sector, noting that the new rail link would help overcome the country's limited ability to export organic goods. Currently, export potential is constrained by low production volumes and logistical difficulties. Despite growing global demand for Kyrgyz products, the country cannot supply them in sufficient quantities. The government expects that the new railway will expand logistics capacity, enabling increased production volumes and facilitating domestic manufacturers' access to international markets.