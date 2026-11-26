Iran University Unveils BiNASO AI System for Neurosurgical Planning

Tehran University's Science and Technology Park has unveiled BiNASO, an artificial intelligence system designed to assist in neurosurgical procedures, according to state agency IRNA. The technology utilizes AI algorithms and advanced visualization to process CT and MRI scans, automatically segmenting tumors and generating 3D brain models for pre-operative planning. During surgery, the system tracks instrument positions relative to anatomical structures in real time, functioning as a decision-support tool rather than a simple navigator to reduce the likelihood of traumatic complications.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Мария Круглова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Robotic surgical instrument

The development is part of the Iranian Ministry of Health's broader strategy to digitize the healthcare sector. In December 2025, the ministry announced the launch of eight key AI projects, including the transition to "smart” hospitals, automated drug logistics, and a national health monitoring system. Health officials, including Ali Jafaryan and Mohammad-Reza Zararkandi, stated that these technologies aim to compensate for a shortage of specialists and reduce diagnostic errors. However, BiNASO remains at the presentation stage; there is no public information regarding the timeline for clinical trials or mass deployment in clinics, nor is there evidence of immediate changes to Iran's medical equipment imports or capacity utilization.