EcoPolice Fines Buzsu Wastewater Plant for Regulatory Violations

The Buzsu Channel, a key component of the water infrastructure in Tashkent Region, has come under increased scrutiny following reports of environmental violations. The central node of this system is the Buzsu Wastewater Treatment Plant, the largest facility of its kind in the region. Recent inspections by the EcoPolice confirmed that the plant was discharging wastewater with contaminant levels exceeding established regulatory standards.

Photo: @cheTambov Treatment facilities

Checks initiated after complaints from local residents revealed systemic operational issues at the site. Inspectors reported that access for certain measurements was denied, which hindered an objective assessment of the environmental conditions. Plant management provided incomplete information regarding the installation's operations and omitted data on specific hazardous pollutants from official reports. Additionally, inspectors recorded a significant underreporting of the volume of wastewater discharged. Laboratory results indicated that the treatment efficiency was substantially below required standards, with the concentration of several pollutants surpassing permissible limits.

As a result of the inspection, the facility was assessed with financial sanctions and issued directives to rectify the identified violations. If these requirements are not met, the matter of suspending the plant's operations will be taken to court. Prior to the official check, videos circulating on social media showed sewage being discharged into the Buzsu Channel, which served as the catalyst for the investigative measures. Ecologists confirmed the fact of the violation and implemented measures against those responsible.