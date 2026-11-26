Costa Rica to Overhaul Water Utility Regulatory Framework

Costa Rican water services continue to operate in standard mode, but authorities are preparing to significantly revise the regulatory framework governing utility access. The government plans to amend 76 articles of the Technical Regulation, which dictates how users connect to networks and how resource consumption is metered.

Photo: mos.ru by Без автора, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Water meter

The proposed reforms aim to tighten operational standards for state and municipal operators, ensuring that normative requirements align with the actual physical condition of pipes and pumping stations. A key change involves increasing the transparency of connection refusals. Under the current procedure for checking resource availability, known as disponibilidad, operators can deny water supply citing low pressure or inadequate pipe diameter without formally documenting these technical deficiencies. The new rules will mandate that companies register every refusal with detailed technical parameters, effectively creating a digital map of system bottlenecks. This shift is intended to direct modernization investments toward areas with verified capacity deficits rather than relying on subjective administrative assessments.

The draft regulations also address ambiguities in multi-unit residential buildings and condominiums, where responsibility for infrastructure often overlaps between utility operators and property management companies. Current guidelines frequently fail to clarify where an operator's liability ends and a management firm's begins, particularly regarding the allocation of readings from collective meters. The proposed amendments will define specific tap-in points on city mains and delineate maintenance responsibilities, aiming to resolve disputes over leaks and consumption billing errors.

Additionally, the reform seeks to separate technical standards from economic regulations. Previous versions of the regulation attempted to govern user categories and consumption blocks, creating conflicts with broader tariff policies. Under Article 124, operators will be limited to collecting only those fees explicitly approved by the regulator. The Technical Regulation will focus exclusively on equipment standards, water quality, and operational rules-including provisions under Article 52 regarding service suspension-while tariffs will be governed by separate normative instruments. The project is currently undergoing public consultation, with the Costa Rica Institute of Water and Sewerage (AyA) and municipal enterprises retaining the opportunity to submit amendments before the updated rules take effect.