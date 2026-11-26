Embraer E195-E2 Entry into Service Alters Brazil Regional Air Economics

LATAM Airlines Brasil will begin commercial operations with the Embraer E195-E2 on November 30, following an inaugural demonstration flight from Guarulhos International Airport to Brasília on September 26. This transition marks the start of a firm order for 24 aircraft, signed in September 2025, valued at $2.1 billion at list prices, with an additional option for 50 units.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons by Joao Carlos Medau, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ EMBRAER E190AR

The entire fleet acquisition is dedicated exclusively to expanding LATAM's domestic network in Brazil. The delivery schedule is staged: five aircraft have already been delivered, 12 are expected in service by the end of 2026, and the remaining 12 are slated for delivery during 2027. This phased integration alters the economics of regional aviation by deploying 136-seat aircraft into markets with moderate passenger density, where larger widebody or long-haul narrowbody jets are often unprofitable.

The operational consequence of this shift is the launch of 42 new routes, initially targeting four industrial hubs: Cabo Frio (starting December 3), Ji-Paraná (December 7), Rondonópolis (December 14), and Macaé (February 16, 2027). These destinations are tied to key strategic sectors including agribusiness, mining, and the oil and gas industry, effectively connecting remote industrial centers to the national air grid using capacity previously inaccessible to the carrier.

Supporting this expansion, LATAM has prepared 36 captains, 37 first officers, and more than 350 cabin crew members. Maintenance infrastructure has been established at three technical bases in Curitiba, Brasília, and Guarulhos, utilizing 127 mechanics with a maintenance capacity of up to 49 scheduled tasks per week. In 2026, the airline recorded a record hiring period for LATAM Brasil, adding over 4,000 specialists focused on pilots, technical maintenance, and ground services.

The transaction is framed within a broader Brazilian industrial strategy aimed at reindustrialization. By purchasing domestically produced aircraft from Embraer, the national carrier sustains the manufacturer's production capacity and supports the adjacent supply chain of engineers and suppliers, moving the economy toward a closed domestic cycle rather than raw material export dependence.