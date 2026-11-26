Russian Expert Says Moscow Will Reject EU Conditions Due to 'Lack of Competence'

Politologist Lyudmila Adilova, a professor at the Russian State University for the Humanities and a leading specialist at the Information and Analytical Center of Moscow State University, stated that Russia will not accept the conditions proposed by the head of the European Commission due to their inherent unacceptability and the lack of professional competence among European politicians for conducting dialogue. Speaking to Pravda. Ru, Adilova emphasized that current Brussels initiatives are driven by the desire of European elites to prolong their political lives by dragging out the conflict.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Sergey Korovkin 84, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Night view of Moscow Kremlin 2017 -6

Previously, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen outlined key requirements from Brussels for initiating the negotiation process. She stated that conditions for dialogue should include a complete cessation of strikes on energy facilities during the winter period and the signing of a new security agreement for navigation in the Black Sea. These requirements were voiced against the backdrop of ongoing discussions about the security architecture in the region. Meanwhile, Western elites continue to seek paths of dialogue with Moscow, fearing the final loss of their geopolitical influence.

Adilova noted that the figure of Ursula von der Leyen as a negotiator does not inspire confidence in the Russian side. In the political scientist's opinion, the proposals formulated by the head of the European Commission demonstrate the weakness of the analytical capabilities of European leadership.

The expert gave a similar assessment to European diplomacy chief Kaja Kallas, calling their position degrading for serious diplomatic interaction. Analysts point out that attempts by the EU to dictate conditions often face internal inconsistency, which may leave some politicians superfluous in the major game for the future of the region.

"For Russia, the proposal itself looks degrading. Imagine our Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov having to negotiate with European politicians who, in my view, lack the necessary competencies. Moreover, the put forward conditions presuppose concessions from Moscow in advance. Russia has already indicated its position on the issues of ceasing hostilities and is not going to accept requirements that imply unilateral and extraordinary concessions," Adilova said.

The professor explained that European leaders have a financial interest in continuing escalation. According to her, military orders have become a source of colossal enrichment for corrupt elites intertwined in large-scale economic schemes. In this regard, any initiatives ostensibly aimed at peace actually pursue the goal of buying time. In expert circles, it is also discussed that such actions may be an attempt to mask the diplomacy of ultimatums, which only exacerbates risks for the European Union itself.

"The proposed conditions are not novel: similar initiatives have been put forward before, and Russia indicated in advance that it considers them unacceptable. Therefore, the statements of Ursula von der Leyen do not change the situation — she again voiced requirements that Moscow does not agree to," the expert clarified.

Adilova added that Russia is today in the position of a winner and has the full right to dictate its own terms for settlement. She emphasized that the domestic diplomatic school effectively exposes the incompetence of Western opponents.

Expert check: political scientist Anton Kudryavtsev, international politics expert Olga Larina.