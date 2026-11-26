The Trump administration has moved to enforce new trade barriers by initiating a Section 301 investigation through the United States Trade Representative (USTR), targeting 14 countries for additional tariffs based on alleged structural production overcapacity. Proposed duty rates range from 15% to 20%, with developed nations facing the minimum 15%, most developing economies set at 18%, and China, Vietnam, and Singapore facing the top 20% bracket.
India currently holds a provisional 17% rate, a slight discount relative to its peers that is explicitly contingent on diplomatic progress. Washington cites Indian state support programs, including the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) and Atmanirbhar Bharat strategies, as drivers of artificial advantages in steel, solar energy, healthcare, and IT. If India fails to sign a bilateral trade agreement soon, officials indicate this rate could rise to 25%. The technical framework for such a pact is reportedly ready, though the process has stalled due to legal complexities in the U. S. Supreme Court. Exclusions from these new duties apply to pharmaceuticals and mobile phones, sectors where India retains specific market access.
The procedural timeline sets formal hearings for January 25, 2027, with the new tariffs expected to take legal effect in February 2027. New Delhi's position remains that disputes should be resolved through bilateral agreements rather than unilateral sanctions, noting that parties had previously pre-agreed to an 18% rate before the current legal impasse emerged.
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Ursula von der Leyen sets preliminary conditions for EU-Russia negotiations, demanding an energy truce and Black Sea shipping access, while the EU prepares a new sanctions package. Moscow cites past failed talks and distrusts the timing, viewing EU pressure as a barrier to trust rather than a path to peace.