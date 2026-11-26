Romania's demographic crisis threatens economic stability as workforce shrinks

Romania faces a critical economic threat driven by a shrinking workforce and a shortening professional lifespan, according to a report by the Romanian CFA Association. The study, "Demographic Pressure and Romania's Economic Future: The Cost of Inaction and the Need for Reforms," identifies the primary risk not as a budget deficit, but as the length of employment: Romanians work an average of 32.7 years, significantly lower than the European Union average of 37.5 years.

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Projections indicate the population will decline to 15 million by 2070. This shift will place severe pressure on the pension system, increasing the dependency ratio from 33 retirees per 100 workers today to 56 by 2070.

The fiscal impact is already evident. In 2025, the combined deficit for public pensions, healthcare, and long-term care reached 5.07% of GDP. Currently, 20% of national wealth is consumed by social obligations, creating a funding conflict with defense spending and infrastructure investment. Without intervention, the additional funding requirement is expected to rise to 7.16% of GDP by 2035, compounding a general deficit that already exceeded 9% of GDP in 2024.

The CFA Association suggests expanding the contributor base rather than raising taxes. While 7.69 million people are employed, only 5.75 million pay contributions, with the remainder concentrated in informal employment and subsistence farming. An "ambitious" scenario predicts that adding 1.74 million contributors by 2035 could reduce the system's budget deficit to 0.99% of GDP. However, experts note that current automatic pension indexation linked to wage growth effectively cancels out these potential savings, necessitating a change in calculation methodology.

Structural failures extend to healthcare and technology. Hospital-based care consumes 44% of the healthcare budget, while preventative care receives only 1%-roughly one-third of the OECD average. Furthermore, 1,055 localities suffer from a critical shortage of family doctors.

The digital divide further complicates the economic outlook. Only 5.2% of companies utilize AI technologies, and just 27.7% of the population possesses basic digital skills. The report concludes that the period between 2027 and 2035 represents the final window for implementing reforms before demographic pressures become irreversible.