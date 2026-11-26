Brazil Selective Tax Committee Sets 2027 Parameters for Sectors

In Brazil, the legislative process for a significant tax reform enters a decisive phase on December 1, when a special mixed committee convenes to finalize the parameters of the "Selective Tax" (Imposto Seletivo). This mechanism, colloquially referred to in business circles as the "sin tax," is scheduled to take effect in 2027, altering the regulatory landscape for specific industries. Senator Eliziane Gama will chair the committee, while deputy Reginaldo Lopes will serve as the rapporteur, with the overarching aim of using fiscal tools to reduce consumption of goods deemed harmful to public health or the environment.

Photo: Пленарное заседание Конгресса by Сенат Бразилии, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Meeting of the Senate of the Brazilian Parliament

The proposed legislation targets four distinct sectors with increased tax burdens effective February 2, 2027. Consumer goods affected include alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and high-sugar drinks. The transport sector faces higher levies across automotive manufacturing, civil aviation, and shipping. Additionally, the resource sector, specifically mining companies, and the betting industry are included in the scope of the new measures.

The Brazilian government emphasizes that the initiative is not designed to simply raise revenue at the expense of businesses and citizens, but rather to maintain the current level of overall tax burden through a compensation mechanism. If revenue from the Selective Tax exceeds forecasts, authorities commit to proportionally reducing the basic rate of the federal Contribution on Goods and Services (CBS). The CBS is intended to replace the existing PIS and Cofins taxes. This structure allows for the redistribution of tax weight toward socially undesirable productions without increasing the total fiscal load.

For businesses, predictability is the critical variable. The government aims to complete all legislative formalities, including passage through the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, by the end of the current year to allow companies sufficient time to adapt their financial strategies for 2027. Analysts note that the success of the reform hinges on balancing fiscal benefits with the economic sustainability of affected enterprises, with the final tax rates determined by the committee remaining the primary unknown.