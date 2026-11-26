Morocco bans schools from rejecting students over missing documents or fees

Marocco's Ministry of National Education, Early Childhood Education, and Sports has issued a directive prohibiting schools from refusing enrollment or re-enrollment to any student who has reached the age of compulsory education. The rule clarifies that missing administrative documents, missed deadlines, or unpaid registration fees can no longer serve as grounds for denying a child's access to the classroom.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Kyle Taylor from London, 84 Countries, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Marrakech

Kamal Hashemi, the minister delegate for early childhood education and dropout prevention, signed the directive, which is being distributed to regional education and professional training academies. These bodies are tasked with enforcing strict oversight to ensure that schools accept enrollment applications immediately, regardless of a family's financial status or the completeness of their paperwork.

The regulations also apply to children who arrive at a school during the academic year. The ministry has mandated the creation of pedagogical support mechanisms to ensure that administrative barriers do not hinder the integration of new students into their classes and the continuation of their studies.

This initiative is grounded in Articles 31 and 32 of Morocco's constitution, which guarantee the right to education, as well as Framework Law 51.17 on the education, professional training, and scientific research system and Law 59.21 on school education. These legal instruments obligate the state to ensure compulsory schooling until students complete the relevant cycle of instruction.

The measures are integrated into the government's 2026-2031 program, which aims for universal access to education and a "zero dropout” rate by 2030. On November 23, during the review of the sector's budget in the Chamber of Advisers, Kamal Hashemi emphasized the need to revise procedures that currently allow for the exclusion of students or create obstacles to their return to the education system.

The ministry identifies several risk factors that contribute to school dropout, including family and social issues, relocation, divorce, behavioral difficulties, and academic underperformance. The strategy to combat these issues combines social support services with the operation of "second chance schools.”

Regional academies are required to conduct regular monitoring of school operations and intervene promptly if enrollment problems arise. Progress on the implementation of these measures must be reported periodically to the ministry's general secretariat.