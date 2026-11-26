Spain Confirms Non-Resale of Algerian Gas to Morocco

Spain has confirmed that it is not reselling Algerian natural gas to Morocco, according to Enagás chief executive Arturo Gonzalo. Speaking at an event organized by Nueva Economía Forum, Gonzalo clarified the specific transmission channel for the gas currently flowing through the Maghreb-Europe pipeline (GME) into Morocco.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Фроблес, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Almaras NPP (Caceres), Spain

Since November 2021, when Algeria shut down the GME pipeline, Spain has operated the infrastructure in reverse to supply Morocco. Gonzalo specified that the resource moving through this route does not originate in Algeria. Instead, the gas enters the Spanish network from ships owned by Morocco, sourced from other suppliers. He stated that this origin is verified through commercial tracking systems, ensuring that no Algerian molecules are included in these deliveries.

This technical distinction is critical given the constraints imposed by the Medgaz pipeline, another active link between Algeria and Spain. In April 2022, the Algerian Ministry of Energy issued a formal warning to Madrid, stating that any resale of Algerian gas to Morocco would constitute a breach of contractual obligations. Sonatrach, Algeria's state oil and gas company, indicated it could terminate contracts with Spanish customers if the final destination clauses were violated.

Gonzalo emphasized that Enagás strictly adheres to the interests of the Spanish gas network and rules governing cooperation with neighbors. He described Algeria as a key and reliable supplier that has consistently met its obligations, positioning the company's actions as a compliance measure rather than a strategic lever to exploit economic dependency.