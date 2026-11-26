Turkmenistan Introduces Real-Time Fiscal Terminals and Biometric Payments

At an exhibition held at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan, a new generation of fiscal registrars and multifunctional terminals was presented by the individual enterprise "Turkmen-Innovation." Operating in the market since 2008, the company demonstrated devices that go beyond simple payment acceptance to process data in real-time, supporting contactless cards, QR codes, and biometric identification. The core functional change is the shift of fiscal information transmission from periodic batches to a continuous stream.

Photo: https://www.mos.ru/news by Фото: пресс-служба Департамента транспорта и развития дорожно-транспортной инфраструктуры города Москвы Biometric data collection

The production aspect of this solution relies on a partnership with the Russian group of companies "Terminal Technologies" under the VENDOTEK brand. Specializing in POS terminals and validators, the manufacturer produces 40,000 transport validators annually. For Turkmenistan, this collaboration signifies a transition from importing finished devices to product localization, specifically adapting software and language interfaces for the local market. This alters the cost structure and grants greater control over the software that manages cash flows in retail and transportation sectors.

Among the technologies displayed, "Pay by face" attracted significant attention, though it currently remains a demonstration of potential rather than a ready-made mass market product. Igor Sukhovatsky, founder and CEO of "Terminal Technologies," noted that the full launch of biometric payment is impossible without first establishing a regulatory framework. This legal infrastructure must regulate the collection, storage, and protection of personal data, as well as the rules for conducting transactions. Until this framework is in place, biometrics remain an optional feature rather than a standard, influencing the pace at which traditional identification methods are replaced.

The practical applicability of the hardware has been verified in other jurisdictions. VENDOTEK terminals are currently in use in Russia, Belarus, Uzbekistan, Bulgaria, and Saudi Arabia. A specific example of their durability involves the outfitting of mobile kiosks in Mecca during the Hajj, where devices with impact-resistant and dust-proof designs operate under extreme temperature conditions. This confirms the technical reliability of the equipment in harsh physical environments, a critical factor for implementation across various sectors of the Turkmen economy, including transportation and retail.

"Turkmen-Innovation" plays a role in this supply chain that extends beyond distribution. As an official partner of international equipment manufacturers such as NBA Technology International, Verifone, PAX, and GRG, the company has implemented a national instant payment system allowing citizens to make quick payments for communications, internet, utilities, and traffic fines. With an office network present in all five provinces (velayats), the company ensures maintenance and logistics. The new equipment is being integrated into this already functioning digital currency infrastructure, expanding payment channels, although the rate of expansion remains dependent on the speed at which legislation adapts to new forms of identification.