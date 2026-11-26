Chile: Half of Population Now Relies on AI for Health Queries

Half of Chile's population now uses artificial intelligence as their primary point of contact for health-related concerns. According to a study by the Santiago Chamber of Commerce (CCS) published on November 25, 2026, 50% of consumers interacted with AI tools for medical issues within the last 30 days, shifting the initial phase of diagnostic information from professional healthcare providers to digital interfaces.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use A nurse puts a smart watch on an elderly patient to monitor health

The CCS data details how users are delegating medical tasks to algorithms. The highest volume of queries concerns medications, with 29% of users seeking information on dosages and side effects, followed by symptom interpretation at 28%. AI is also being used to process existing clinical data: 21% of respondents used chatbots to understand a given diagnosis and another 21% to decipher laboratory test results. Additionally, 16% attempted to use AI to self-diagnose.

Anamaría Ariagada, President of the Medical College of Chile, identifies a critical gap in this trend: the absence of accountability. While the traditional healthcare system-including the public Fonasa and private clinics-operates under established legal and professional liability, AI offers no such mechanism. Ariagada notes that there is no entity held responsible for incorrect advice, overlooked contraindications, or algorithmic errors.

The Medical College recommends that AI be used solely for preliminary information and not as a replacement for in-person examinations. This distinction is particularly urgent as 10% of users seek AI for mental health emotional support and 17% for advice on nutrition and sleep, patterns that may create a false sense of expertise and delay professional medical intervention.

Demographic data from the CCS shows that women (54%) utilize these tools more frequently than men (46%). Usage remains relatively consistent across age groups: 53% for those under 35, 52% for those aged 35-54, and 45% for those 55 and older. Socioeconomic disparity is also present, with 53% of users in the higher classes (C1 and C2) compared to 49% in the lower classes (C3 and D).

Beyond clinical queries, AI is being used to navigate Chile's administrative healthcare landscape. Approximately 9% of users use AI to prepare for doctor visits, and 8% use it to manage bureaucratic procedures involving Fonasa, private insurance (isapres), or medical leave. In these instances, AI acts as an unofficial translator between the patient and the administrative system, though it carries no legal responsibility for the accuracy of the information provided regarding patient rights and services.