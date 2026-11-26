China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway moves to implementation after 30 years of stagnation

The project to construct a railway linking China, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan is attracting attention from both international investors and domestic entrepreneurs, according to government officials. The development is viewed as a structural shift that could transform Kyrgyzstan into a central transit hub between East and West.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Михаил Иванов is licensed under Все права защищены Construction of the railway track

Speaking at the Bishkek Investment Forum (BIF 2026), Erlist Akunbekov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry, noted that while the project had been discussed for nearly three decades without progress, active implementation work has been underway for the past two years.

According to Akunbekov, the primary focus is now on identifying the specific economic opportunities the railway provides and determining how local businesses can integrate into the new logistics framework.

The Minister emphasized that the railway's utility is contingent upon the development of domestic production, particularly in the processing of agricultural goods. He pointed out that while global demand for Kyrgyz organic products is increasing, the country currently lacks the production volume and logistics infrastructure necessary to meet external market requirements.

Akunbekov stated that the completion of the railway is expected to reduce existing logistical barriers, enabling producers to scale their operations and export larger quantities of goods to international markets.