Entry bans for Kyrgyz workers in Russia rise to nearly 135,000

The number of Kyrgyz citizens banned from entering the Russian Federation has risen significantly, reaching 134,850 as of November 1, 2026, compared to 91,566 in the previous year. This increase comes amid a broader tightening of Russian migration laws and a shift toward digital surveillance of foreign labor.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Игорь Сергачев is licensed under Все права защищены Migration Center of the FMS of the Russian Federation

The Scale of Labor Migration

According to Erkinbek Karimov, head of the Department of Migration Processes and Development Programs at the Ministry of Labor, Social Security, and Migration, approximately 837,000 Kyrgyz citizens are currently engaged in labor migration. Russia remains the primary destination, employing 584,000 citizens as of October. Other significant markets include Kazakhstan, Turkey, and the United States.

New Legal Restrictions and Digital Oversight

Recent legislative changes in Russia have introduced stricter mechanisms for monitoring and deporting foreign nationals:

Controlled Persons Register: Since January 1, 2025, Russia has utilized a registry for individuals who have lost their legal basis for stay. Being listed in this register restricts the ability to open bank accounts, conduct property transactions, and limits movement and employment.

Since January 1, 2025, Russia has utilized a registry for individuals who have lost their legal basis for stay. Being listed in this register restricts the ability to open bank accounts, conduct property transactions, and limits movement and employment. Digital Pre-notification: As of July 1, 2026, travelers must use the RuID application to provide personal data and the purpose of their trip to receive a QR code before entry. This operates alongside existing biometric border checks.

As of July 1, 2026, travelers must use the RuID application to provide personal data and the purpose of their trip to receive a QR code before entry. This operates alongside existing biometric border checks. Expanded Grounds for Deportation: On November 3, 2026, the list of administrative offenses leading to expulsion was expanded. This now includes petty hooliganism, failure to comply with law enforcement demands, illegal drug trafficking, the use of Nazi symbolism, and participation in unauthorized protests.

While Kyrgyz citizens benefit from the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and are exempt from obtaining work patents, Karimov emphasized that they remain subject to all registration and residency laws.

Common Causes for Entry Bans

Officials identify the primary reasons for entry bans as violations of migration law and administrative failures, including:

Exceeding permitted stay durations.

Lack of required documentation.

Repeated administrative offenses.

Unpaid fines and mandatory payments.

Providing false information.

Karimov warned against using intermediaries who claim they can remove a person from the "black list" for a fee, stating that such decisions are only legally reversible through authorized state bodies or the courts.

Alternatives to the Russian Market

To mitigate the risks associated with a single-market dependency, the Ministry of Labor is promoting the diversification of labor destinations. For those unable to enter Russia, the Center for Employment of Citizens Abroad is organizing placements in South Korea, the United Kingdom, and Turkey. Additionally, approximately 145 licensed private employment agencies are operating to expand these options.

Citizens seeking to verify their status or explore new markets are directed to the official portal migrant.kg or the Ministry's center in Bishkek.