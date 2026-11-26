Kyrgyzstan's National Oncology Center gains 3D mammography and biopsy capabilities

The National Center of Oncology and Hematology has been equipped with two new digital mammographs-the Fujifilm AMULET SOPHINITY 2D and the Fujifilm AMULET Innovality 3D-both featuring biopsy capabilities. The acquisition was made possible through support from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) as part of a project aimed at assisting tertiary-level hospitals.

Photo: Mos.ru by Фото: Олег Сосницкий, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Mammography

According to the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic, the new hardware enables clinicians to perform breast biopsies under direct mammographic control. This allows for the high-precision extraction of tissue samples from suspicious areas, including microcalcifications that may not be detectable via ultrasound. These samples are then sent for histological examination to establish a diagnosis and determine a subsequent treatment plan.

The Fujifilm AMULET Innovality 3D model incorporates digital tomosynthesis, which produces layered images of breast tissue. This technology is intended to provide more accurate assessments for patients with dense breast tissue or those who have previously undergone surgical interventions.

Health Minister Damir Osmonov stated that the equipment is expected to improve diagnostic accuracy, support more informed clinical decisions, and increase the overall volume of examinations, thereby reducing waiting times for patients.

The implementation of the technology requires specialized training for medical staff, who must now master the specific methodologies of tomosynthesis and mammography-guided biopsy.

The handover ceremony was attended by Japanese Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Ryuichi Hirano, JICA Representative Kotaro Nishigata, Minister Damir Osmonov, and members of the Jogorku Kenesh, including Taalaybek Masabirov, Gulkan Moldobekova, and Cholpon Esenamanova.