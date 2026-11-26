Bishkek police shut down online casino with 276 remote-access machines

Authorities in Bishkek have dismantled an online casino operation featuring 276 gaming machines. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, the facility was configured to allow clients to operate the machines remotely from abroad.

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While the company reportedly obtained a license in 2024, the Ministry noted that the entity failed to fulfill its tax obligations. Consequently, investigators are currently examining the case for potential income concealment and money laundering.