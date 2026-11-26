More than 100,000 people in Kyrgyzstan have fallen victim to online and banking fraud, with total damages in registered criminal cases reaching 1,006,350,000 som. This data was presented by Mederbek Aliev, Vice-Speaker of the Jogorku Kenesh, during a parliamentary session on November 26, 2026.
Citing a rise in fraud cases, the Jogorku Kenesh has ordered the Cabinet of Ministers, the General Prosecutor's Office, and the National Bank to provide quarterly reports on countermeasures and future strategic actions. Vice-Speaker Aliev emphasized the urgent need for updated legal frameworks, new prevention mechanisms, and stricter penalties for perpetrators.
To improve detection and prevention, the National Bank and the Ministry of Internal Affairs have been instructed to refine their coordination and interaction protocols.
The parliamentary discussion highlighted several critical gaps in the current financial security infrastructure:
Other members of parliament questioned the adequacy of current human resources for combating cybercrime and the progress of Kyrgyzstan's accession to international conventions on cybercrime.
The session concluded with the parliament taking note of the progress on previous decrees from June 2025 and March 2026 regarding the fight against fraud in the banking sector and on the internet.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
The expansion turns the rail network from a single dominant corridor into a flexible tool for accessing remote regional hubs, with over 50 specialized tourist routes planned by 2027.