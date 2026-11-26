100,000 Kyrgyz citizens lose 1 billion som to online and bank fraud

More than 100,000 people in Kyrgyzstan have fallen victim to online and banking fraud, with total damages in registered criminal cases reaching 1,006,350,000 som. This data was presented by Mederbek Aliev, Vice-Speaker of the Jogorku Kenesh, during a parliamentary session on November 26, 2026.

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Institutional Mandates and Oversight

Citing a rise in fraud cases, the Jogorku Kenesh has ordered the Cabinet of Ministers, the General Prosecutor's Office, and the National Bank to provide quarterly reports on countermeasures and future strategic actions. Vice-Speaker Aliev emphasized the urgent need for updated legal frameworks, new prevention mechanisms, and stricter penalties for perpetrators.

To improve detection and prevention, the National Bank and the Ministry of Internal Affairs have been instructed to refine their coordination and interaction protocols.

Points of Contention and Systemic Risks

The parliamentary discussion highlighted several critical gaps in the current financial security infrastructure:

Technical Threats: MPs Talaybek Masabirov and Danstebek Dzhumabekov raised concerns regarding the use of artificial intelligence by fraudsters, noting that countermeasures must evolve alongside technological threats.

MPs Talaybek Masabirov and Danstebek Dzhumabekov raised concerns regarding the use of artificial intelligence by fraudsters, noting that countermeasures must evolve alongside technological threats. Operational Vulnerabilities: Questions were raised regarding the sources of leaked personal data and the effectiveness of the National Bank's anti-fraud systems and its registry of prohibited identifiers.

Questions were raised regarding the sources of leaked personal data and the effectiveness of the National Bank's anti-fraud systems and its registry of prohibited identifiers. The "Dropper" Problem: MP Altynbek Kylychbaev specifically highlighted the involvement of minors in "dropping"-the process of using third-party accounts to move illicit funds.

MP Altynbek Kylychbaev specifically highlighted the involvement of minors in "dropping"-the process of using third-party accounts to move illicit funds. Recovery and Liability: Lawmakers Toctobubu Ashymbaeva and Taalaibek Sarybashov focused on the mechanisms for returning illegally withdrawn funds to victims, while Maksat Alymbekov questioned the level of responsibility commercial banks bear for these losses.

Other members of parliament questioned the adequacy of current human resources for combating cybercrime and the progress of Kyrgyzstan's accession to international conventions on cybercrime.

The session concluded with the parliament taking note of the progress on previous decrees from June 2025 and March 2026 regarding the fight against fraud in the banking sector and on the internet.