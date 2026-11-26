Quebec medical order to rewrite code for multidisciplinary care

Nathalie Saad, the first woman to serve as president of the Collège des médecins du Québec (CMQ), has identified the reform of the medical Code of Deontology as a priority for her four-year term. The core objective is to amend the regulatory framework so that it explicitly recognizes and governs multidisciplinary teamwork, a shift from the traditional individualistic model of medical practice to a collaborative one that includes nurses, physiotherapists, and pharmacists.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Анна Маляева is licensed under publiс domain A doctor in his office

Saad argues that the current code, last significantly revised in 2014 to take effect in 2015, reflects an outdated operational reality where medical professionals worked in isolation. "Medicine is no longer practiced as it was a few years ago or when the code of deontology was written. It is now practiced in teams," Saad stated. She proposes that the CMQ engage with other professional orders to harmonize their respective codes of conduct, acknowledging that while individual professional bodies maintain independent codes, actual clinical practice has moved away from siloed operations.

Institutional Mechanisms and Procedural Scope

The proposed changes extend beyond interpersonal collaboration to include the integration of emerging technologies. Saad intends to introduce provisions governing telehealth, artificial intelligence, and other digital tools within the deontological code. This represents a procedural update to ensure that the ethical and professional standards governing physicians keep pace with the technological tools that are increasingly central to patient care.

A central component of this reform involves the definition of primary care access. The CMQ plans to hold a strategic review in December focused on how interdisciplinarity integrates into the first line of care. Saad emphasizes that primary care should no longer be defined solely by the presence of a family physician. This institutional stance aligns with broader legislative trends in Quebec, where reforms are underway to expand diagnostic privileges to physiotherapists, occupational therapists, and psychoeducators within their respective scopes of competence. The CMQ's role, according to Saad, is to ensure that these delegated acts translate into improved patient navigation and access, rather than simply accumulating a list of permitted procedures.

Data Integration and Operational Challenges

Operationalizing this teamwork model faces significant administrative hurdles, particularly regarding data accessibility. Saad highlighted that the current fragmented nature of health information systems impedes effective care trajectories. For instance, paramedics often lack access to a patient's medication list or basic health information during emergencies. Furthermore, inconsistencies exist within the health system itself; some professionals can only access hospital records but not the Quebec Health File (Dossier santé Québec), creating barriers to coordinated care. While the CMQ cannot unilaterally resolve these systemic data issues, Saad indicated that the organization will advocate for better interoperability and access as part of its broader mandate to support evidence-based, team-oriented practice.

The institution's position on labor relations remains distinct from its internal regulatory reforms. With the collective agreements for the two major medical federations, the FMOQ and FMSQ, due for renegotiation in 2028, Saad explicitly stated that the CMQ will not interfere in these negotiations. This stance marks a deliberate departure from the tenure of her predecessor, Dr. Mauril Gaudreault, who received a motion of censure from CMQ members for urging physicians to end labor actions. Saad asserts that the board's authority does not extend to negotiating on behalf of medical associations, maintaining a clear boundary between the professional order's regulatory functions and the federations' collective bargaining roles.

Finally, the CMQ's strategic priorities include addressing demographic shifts, specifically the aging population. With one in four Quebec residents expected to be over 65 by 2030, the institution is focusing on ensuring that the healthcare system remains accessible and effective for this demographic, which will constitute the largest proportion of health service users.