Kugluktuk housing: 10 modular units completed to ease overcrowding

Ten families in Kugluktuk now have access to separate housing following the completion of 10 modular public housing units this week. The new stock, which includes three duplexes and a variety of two-, three- and four-bedroom units, provides a physical alternative to the prevalent overcrowding where up to 15 people may share a three-bedroom home.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Modular construction

The dwellings were constructed by Arctic Modular Homes of Cambridge Bay. According to Dettrick Hokanak, the hamlet's deputy chief administrative officer, the current lack of available space often forces residents to move frequently between houses, creating domestic tension and instability.

Funding and Scaling

These units are part of a broader systemic effort to increase housing capacity across Nunavut. In January, the federal government, the territorial government, and Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. entered into an agreement to build up to 750 homes, encompassing public, affordable, and supportive housing. The financial mechanism for this territory-wide expansion involves up to $250 million from Build Canada Homes and $230 million from the territorial government.

Beyond the 10 completed units in Kugluktuk, 139 additional homes are currently under development in Arviat, Baker Lake, Rankin Inlet, Cambridge Bay, and Iqaluit. In Kugluktuk specifically, the local housing supply continues to expand with a 12-plex and two additional units currently under construction by Concentric Associates International Inc.