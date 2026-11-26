Varanasi is attempting to transition from a traditional spiritual centre to a structured global hub for art and culture through the launch of the 'Banaras Biennale'. Beginning November 27, the 35-day event marks a strategic shift in how the city's heritage is curated, moving beyond spontaneous pilgrimage toward a managed, industry-backed cultural economy.
The initiative is distinguished by its funding model. Unlike many cultural festivals driven by state grants, the Banaras Biennale is an industry-led project backed by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), with investments exceeding ₹20 crore. Madhav Singhania, steering committee chairman of the CII Banaras Biennale 2026, has stated that the immediate goal is to institutionalise the event within Kashi, creating a permanent framework for cultural promotion that can be scaled in subsequent editions.
The programming, themed "Kashi/light: The City as a Sensorium', integrates the city's physical geography-ghats, museums, and universities-into a curated circuit. The event structure focuses on three primary pillars of the local economy and identity:
The timing of the Biennale creates a concentrated window of high-value cultural activity in the region. It coincides with the Ministry of Culture's second edition of the India Biennale in Delhi (starting December 4) and overlaps with the 10th edition of the Mahindra Kabira Festival from December 4 to 6. This convergence suggests a coordinated effort to elevate Varanasi's profile during the peak winter tourism season.
By shifting the focus from purely religious tourism to a structured 'biennale' format, the organisers are testing whether an industry-funded model can successfully commercialise and globalise the city's living practices without eroding its traditional character. The success of this experiment will likely depend on the transition from a one-time festival to the permanent institution envisioned by the CII.
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