US Semiconductor Export Controls Unlikely to Disrupt India's AI Infrastructure

India is unlikely to face any meaningful disruption from the tightening of US export controls on advanced semiconductors, according to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). S. Krishnan, Secretary of MeitY, indicated that India's status as a "trusted partner" shields its critical infrastructure from the restrictions aimed at preventing sensitive AI technology from reaching high-security-risk entities.

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The US curbs specifically target the flow of high-end AI chips to data centres to limit the proliferation of massive computing power. However, Krishnan clarified that these restrictions do not extend to Indian data centres, meaning the domestic expansion of AI infrastructure and cloud services should proceed without supply-chain bottlenecks caused by Washington's policy shifts.

While the US focuses on containment through export controls, India is doubling down on its own domestic capabilities. Under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) 2.0, the government has seen significant corporate interest, with over 200 companies having already registered for the programme. These firms are currently transitioning from initial expressions of interest to submitting detailed applications, signalling a push toward reducing long-term reliance on imported silicon.

Beyond hardware, the MeitY Secretary highlighted indigenous progress in AI software, citing "Chariot One"-a text-to-speech model developed by two Stanford University alumni from India. The development of such native AI models suggests a strategic shift toward building a full-stack ecosystem, combining sovereign chip ambitions with home-grown intellectual property in AI communication and accessibility tools.