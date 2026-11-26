India to introduce strict timelines for arbitral award challenges and decree execution

The Government of India is planning legislative amendments to introduce strict timelines for the resolution of challenges to arbitral awards and the execution of court decrees. This move aims to eliminate the systemic delays that often undermine the finality of arbitration, turning legal victories into actual financial recoveries for businesses.

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Speaking at the ICA-SCC Arbitration Institute Conclave in New Delhi, Dr. Rajiv Mani, Secretary of the Legislative Department and Department of Legal Affairs, stated that the proposed changes will build upon the existing framework of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996, and the Commercial Courts Act, 2015. The primary objective is to ensure that when an arbitral award is challenged, the process moves toward a definitive conclusion within a stipulated timeframe, preventing the prolonged litigation that currently plagues the Indian legal system.

From an economic perspective, this shift is designed to lower the "risk premium" associated with doing business in India. For enterprises-particularly startups, exporters, and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)-the ability to execute a decree quickly is the difference between a recoverable loss and a bankruptcy-inducing delay. By making dispute resolution predictable, the government aims to decentralise arbitration, moving it beyond metropolitan hubs into Tier-II and Tier-III cities to support regional industrial growth.

The timing of these reforms coincides with India's push to operationalise a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and an Investment Protection Agreement with the European Union (EU). With merchandise trade between the two blocs reaching approximately $136.5 billion in 2024-25, the FTA is expected to provide preferential market access for 99.5% of Indian exports by value. However, such a massive scale of cross-border trade requires a robust legal safety net to protect investments and ensure that contractual breaches are settled efficiently.

Arun Chawla, Director General of the Indian Council of Arbitration (ICA), noted that while the FTA reduces the cost of market entry, an effective dispute resolution mechanism is what lowers the operational risk of cross-border transactions. He emphasised that as disputes shift toward complex sectors like energy transition, infrastructure, and intellectual property, the credibility and efficiency of arbitral institutions will be critical.

The government's strategy also promotes a tiered approach to conflict management. By integrating the Mediation Act, 2023, and pre-institution mediation under the Commercial Courts Act, the Centre hopes to settle disputes through negotiation and mediation before they escalate to binding arbitration or formal court proceedings, thereby reducing the overall burden on the judiciary.

International perspectives mirror this urgency. Caroline Falconer, Secretary General of the SCC Arbitration Institute, highlighted that most arbitrations administered by the Stockholm-based institution conclude within a year-a benchmark that India's proposed time-bound amendments seek to emulate to remain competitive as a global investment destination.