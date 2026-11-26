Supreme Court to decide if duty-free goods must follow Indian domestic regulations

The Supreme Court of India has issued a notice regarding a petition filed by Mumbai Travel Retail Private Limited, challenging a Bombay High Court ruling that could redefine the legal status of goods sold at duty-free outlets. At the core of the dispute is whether products stored and sold beyond the customs frontier are subject to domestic regulatory laws, or if they remain exempt until they enter the Domestic Tariff Area (DTA).

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by CAPTAIN RAJU, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Duty free

The case was triggered by restrictions placed on the sale of tobacco-free nicotine pouches (marketed under the brands ZYN and FOX) at international departure duty-free shops at Mumbai airport. Regulatory authorities had restricted these sales on the grounds that the pouches qualify as "drugs" under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, which would necessitate specific import licences and registrations.

A Bench comprising Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice Vipul M Pancholi heard arguments from senior advocate Shyam Divan. The primary legal conflict centers on the distinction between fiscal exemptions and regulatory compliance. The Bombay High Court had previously ruled that while duty-free shops are exempt from fiscal measures-such as customs duties and indirect taxes-this exemption does not extend to public health and safety laws. The High Court maintained that goods entering Indian territorial waters are subject to domestic regulations, regardless of whether they are stored in bonded warehouses.

Counsel for the petitioner, Shyam Divan, argued that this interpretation creates a dangerous precedent for the entire travel retail industry. He contended that goods stored in bonded warehouses for duty-free sale have not yet crossed the customs barrier and, therefore, have not entered the domestic market. Relying on Supreme Court precedents (including cases like Garden Silk Mills and Kiran Spinning Mills), Divan asserted that import for domestic consumption is only legally complete once a bill of entry for home consumption is filed.

The petitioner further highlighted a critical technicality: the nicotine pouches are classified as freely importable goods. Divan argued that since these products are intended for international travellers and not for domestic consumption within India, subjecting them to the Drugs and Cosmetics Act while they remain in bonded warehouses is legally flawed.

The implications of this case extend far beyond nicotine pouches. If the Bombay High Court's view is upheld, duty-free retailers may find themselves mandated to comply with a wide array of domestic Indian regulations, including those governing metrology, standardised weights, packaging, and food safety (FSSAI), for products that never actually enter the Indian domestic market.

While the Bombay High Court acknowledged that there was insufficient evidence to definitively label the pouches as "drugs" under Section 3(b) of the Act, it declined to quash the restriction notices, instead directing the company to submit a representation to the authorities. The Supreme Court will now determine whether the "customs frontier" serves as a regulatory boundary for non-fiscal laws.