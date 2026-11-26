India and Nepal launch 20th edition of joint military exercise Suryakiran

The 20th edition of the India-Nepal joint military exercise, Suryakiran, commenced on Wednesday at the Nepal Army Battle School in Saljhandi. The drills, which will run until December 8, are designed to enhance operational coordination and interoperability between the two armies.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved Military men training

The exercise focuses on joint training for counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations, specifically tailored for challenging terrains. The scope of the training includes joint tactical manoeuvres, heliborne operations, medical training, and disaster response protocols. Personnel from both sides will exchange operational experiences and refine tactics to improve joint effectiveness in the field.

The Indian Army is represented by a contingent of 334 personnel from the Kumaon Regiment, matched by an equal number of troops from the Nepal Army's Shri Jwala Dal Battalion. The opening ceremony was presided over by Major General Purna Bahadur Khatri, General Officer Commanding of the Nepal Army's Mid Western Division.

The launch of this annual exercise follows the official visit of Nepal's Prime Minister Balen Shah to New Delhi on November 22-23. According to the Ministry of Defence, the initiative aims to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation and foster mutual trust to maintain regional peace, stability, and security.