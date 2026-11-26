PM Modi reviews ₹78,000 crore infrastructure projects, pushes for '3C' vocational training model

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conducted a high-level review of five critical infrastructure projects with an aggregate investment exceeding ₹78,000 crore, spanning the road, railway, power, and coal sectors. During the 55th PRAGATI session held at Seva Teerth in New Delhi, the Prime Minister issued directives to ministries and state governments to resolve implementation bottlenecks through clearly defined responsibilities and realistic deadlines.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Infrastructure bonds. Construction of a transport terminal

The Prime Minister highlighted that project delays result in costs far beyond simple budget escalations; they effectively defer the economic benefits intended for citizens and the business community. He stressed that the acceleration of project timelines must not compromise construction quality or standards.

Breaking down the sector-specific directives, PM Modi urged a shift in focus from mere expenditure to tangible outcomes in road project implementation. In the coal sector, he emphasized that the rehabilitation and resettlement of affected populations must be executed in a dignified and timely manner to avoid stalling project progress.

Addressing the power sector, the Prime Minister advocated for a strategic shift toward decentralized solar and wind energy models. By developing generation capacity closer to consumption centers and leveraging local resources, the government aims to reduce the burden on national transmission infrastructure while ensuring a more reliable and affordable electricity supply.

A significant portion of the review was dedicated to the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) ecosystem and the Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs (PM-SETU) initiative. PM Modi called for a systemic overhaul of the vocational training model, urging Chief Ministers and Chief Secretaries to lead the modernization of ITIs.

To bridge the gap between training and employment, the Prime Minister proposed a "3C" approach-Classroom, Company, and Career. This model aims to integrate academic learning with practical industry exposure, creating a direct pipeline from training to professional employment. He specifically tasked Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) with assessing their future manpower needs and strengthening ties with ITIs to facilitate targeted training and recruitment.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of aligning skill development with industrial clusters. By tailoring ITI curricula to the specific requirements of regional industries and upcoming investments, the government intends to create localized employment opportunities. This strategy is designed to reduce distress-driven migration and allow the youth to drive economic growth within their own regions.