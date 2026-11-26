India targets self-reliance in infra machinery, fertiliser with ₹65,000 crore twin approvals

The Union Cabinet has approved a ₹11,000 crore incentive scheme aimed at scaling up the domestic production of construction and infrastructure equipment. The move is designed to decouple India's infrastructure ambitions from volatile global supply chains and reduce a heavy reliance on imports, particularly for specialised machinery like tunnel boring machines sourced from China.

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The Scheme for Enhancement of Construction and Infrastructure Equipment (CIE) Manufacturing Ecosystem targets high-value assets, including ship-to-shore cranes, hydraulic excavators, and off-highway trucks. With India currently ranking as the world's third-largest market for such equipment-valued at approximately ₹97,500 crore for FY25-the government is betting on a projected market expansion to ₹2.28 lakh crore by FY30.

The financial mechanism of the scheme is structured over an eight-year horizon. Following a two-year gestation period for facility setup, eligible original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and component producers will receive graded incentives ranging from 8% to 13% on incremental sales over a five-year period, beginning in 2028-29. To address the technical gap in quality assurance, the government has also earmarked grants of up to ₹375 crore for the establishment of a dedicated testing facility.

According to I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the national requirement for such equipment is estimated at ₹1 lakh crore, making self-reliance a strategic necessity for the pace of current infrastructure development.

In a parallel move to secure the agricultural supply chain, the government has cleared the establishment of six new brownfield urea plants under the National Investment Policy for Urea (NIPU) 2026. This initiative involves an estimated investment of ₹54,000 crore and aims to add 76.2 lakh tonnes to the domestic annual capacity, with each plant contributing 12.7 lakh tonnes.

The expansion will take place at existing facilities operated by MFL-Madras, NFL-Nangal, KRIBHCO (Shahjahanpur), Matix (Panagarh), Chambal Fertilisers (Gadepan), and IFFCO (Jagdishpur). This capacity boost is critical given the current production gap: India's annual urea consumption stands at approximately 400 lakh tonnes, while domestic production is projected at 293.3 lakh tonnes for 2025-26.

To ensure the commercial viability of these capital-intensive projects, the policy provides a return on equity of 12-16% and mechanisms for foreign exchange risk mitigation. By focusing on brownfield expansions, the government intends to reduce initial capital expenditure by leveraging existing infrastructure, thereby insulating the farming sector from external price shocks and import dependencies.