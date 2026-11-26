India's sugar production to hit decade-low in 2026-27 as climate volatility hits cane belts

India's sugar sector is bracing for a significant supply squeeze in the 2026-27 season (October-September), with gross production projected to drop by 15%, marking a decade-low output. According to the Indian Sugar & Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA), the shortfall is primarily driven by deficient rainfall and climate volatility in the critical cane-growing belts of Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Bags of sugar

The impact on market availability, however, will be partially mitigated by a strategic shift in government policy. While gross production is plummeting, the decline in net sugar availability is estimated at a lower 5.4%. This discrepancy is due to the government's decision to halt the diversion of sugar for ethanol production this season. By ensuring that the entire estimated output of approximately 265 lakh tonnes remains available for food use-compared to 280 lakh tonnes in the previous season-the regulator is attempting to cushion the domestic market from the full force of the crop failure.

Despite this pivot, a structural deficit remains. With India's annual domestic consumption estimated between 280 and 285 lakh tonnes, the projected production falls short of national demand. This gap creates a high risk of upward pressure on retail prices, which have already seen a sharp climb; average retail prices recently stood at ₹61 per kg, representing a 31% increase over the previous year.

Deepak Ballani, Director General of ISMA, attributed the production slump to a combination of El Niño-induced climate variability, unseasonal rains, and prolonged dry spells that led to crop lodging in several regions. In terms of regional output, Uttar Pradesh is expected to maintain its position as the top producer with 89 lakh tonnes, followed closely by Maharashtra at 87 lakh tonnes and Karnataka at 46.2 lakh tonnes.

To address the impending shortfall and stabilize prices, the government has moved to ease import restrictions. The deadline for the duty-free import of 10 lakh tonnes of raw sugar has been extended to March 31, 2027. Furthermore, the government has extended the window for converting imported raw sugar into refined white sugar for domestic sale until September 30, 2027, signaling a reliance on foreign supply to bridge the production gap.