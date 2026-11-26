PM Modi proposes 'Classroom-Company-Career' framework to align ITI training with PSU hiring

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has advocated for a strategic realignment of the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) ecosystem to bridge the systemic gap between vocational skilling and actual employment. During the monthly PRAGATI meeting on Wednesday, the Prime Minister proposed a 'Classroom-Company-Career' framework, urging Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) to integrate their manpower planning directly with ITI training pipelines.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Prime Minister's Office is licensed under GODL-India The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi at the India-Russia CEOs Forum, in Moscow, Russia on December 24, 2015

The core of this approach requires PSUs to move beyond passive recruitment and instead actively assess future manpower requirements to partner with ITIs for trade-specific training. By prioritising the hiring of trained ITI graduates and expanding practical apprenticeships, the government aims to create employment opportunities closer to the candidates' home regions, thereby mitigating the structural pressure of distress migration to urban hubs.

A central element of this transformation is the PM-SETU (Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs) initiative. To accelerate implementation, PM Modi has challenged Chief Secretaries to establish a specific number of clusters within the next three months: five in larger states, three in smaller states, and at least one in Union Territories.

The PM-SETU model operates on a 'hub-and-spoke' architecture. Under this system, a designated major ITI serves as the central hub, providing leadership and resource coordination to several smaller, linked ITIs acting as spokes. This structure is designed to standardise the quality of training and deepen industry participation across diverse geographic scales.

Parallel to the skilling agenda, the Prime Minister also reviewed power sector infrastructure, emphasizing a shift toward decentralised energy. He suggested the development of solar and wind power projects located near centres of consumption. By aligning generation with local resource availability and demand, the government intends to reduce the burden on the national transmission grid while improving the reliability and affordability of power delivery.