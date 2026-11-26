Indian exporters eye bilateral trade deal to lower proposed US tariffs to 17%

Indian exporters are navigating a period of heightened uncertainty as they brace for the impact of proposed US tariffs targeting structural excess capacity. While a potential 25% tariff threatens to increase costs and diminish competitiveness, industry leaders are banking on a pending bilateral trade agreement to mitigate the blow, potentially capping the additional burden at 17%.

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The immediate concern for the exporting community is the window of volatility expected over the next few months. Israr Ahmed, Director at Farida Group-a major footwear exporter-noted that while summer shipments are largely secured as goods reach US shores by February, the outlook for the 2027 winter season remains clouded. To hedge against this risk, some firms have already begun reducing their overall exposure to the US market.

The economic logic behind the current optimism lies in relative competitiveness. Mithileshwar Thakur, Secretary General of the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC), indicated that government negotiations have positioned India more favourably than its regional rivals. If the bilateral deal is signed, India's tariff rate is expected to settle at 17%, providing a marginal edge over Bangladesh and Indonesia (estimated at 18%) and Vietnam (potentially 20%), while China faces significantly higher penalties.

Despite these projections, the industry remains cautious. Pallab Banerjee, MD of Pearl Global Industries, emphasised that the primary objective is to ensure India is not singled out with disproportionately high penalties. Similarly, Ajay Sahai, Director General of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (Fieo), stated that while the USTR's measures are a cause for concern, the open consultation window provides a basis for the government to negotiate a more sustainable outcome.

In the short term, this regulatory pressure is triggering a rush to ship consignments before the new tariffs take effect, likely in mid-February. Exporters are attempting to accelerate deliveries to protect summer margins, though this strategy is contingent on the availability of containers and shipping slots. The situation is further complicated by global logistics disruptions stemming from the conflict in Iran, leading many exporters to shift toward Free-on-Board (FOB) terms, effectively transferring the shipping cost and risk to the US buyers.