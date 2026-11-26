Andhra Pradesh to review ₹2,847 crore investment proposals from Yokohama Rubber and Saint-Gobain

The Andhra Pradesh state Cabinet is set to review two major industrial investment proposals totaling ₹2,847 crore, marking a concrete step toward converting recent investment commitments into operational assets. The projects, involving Yokohama Rubber Company and French multinational Saint-Gobain, are slated for the Atchutapuram industrial cluster in the Anakapalli district.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Мария Круглова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Car tire Yokohama 205/55R16

Yokohama Rubber, operating through its subsidiary ATC Tires AP Pvt Ltd (ATPL), intends to invest ₹1,047 crore to expand its existing 97.11-acre facility within the Andhra Pradesh Special Economic Zone (APSEZ). This expansion represents a 33% increase over the company's previous capital expenditure of ₹3,176 crore in the region. While the Atchutapuram unit currently focuses on agricultural and off-highway tyres, the new investment will pivot capacity toward the passenger car radial tyre segment, with production expected to commence by March 2029.

From a market position perspective, ATC/Yokohama currently ranks as India's sixth-largest tyre manufacturer by revenue, generating approximately $0.66 billion. The shift toward passenger car radials indicates a strategic move to capture a larger share of the high-volume consumer market, complementing its existing strength in the replacement sector, which currently accounts for 80% of its revenue.

Simultaneously, Saint-Gobain proposes a ₹1,800 crore greenfield investment to establish a float-glass manufacturing plant. The facility is designed for a capacity of 1,200 tonnes per day and is projected to be operational by October 2029. This project is part of a broader ₹11,000 crore national investment strategy by the French group, which already maintains a presence in Atchutapuram with a plasterboard plant utilizing biomass and rice husk to reduce carbon emissions.

These approvals would signal the first wave of tangible outcomes from the CII Partnership Summit held in Visakhapatnam on November 12-13, which attracted investment commitments totaling ₹9.98 trillion. For the current administration, the priority has shifted from accumulating 'intent'-which has reached over ₹32 trillion since June 2024-to the actual implementation of projects.

The concentration of these mega-projects in Atchutapuram suggests a deepening of the industrial ecosystem in Anakapalli, potentially driving local employment and logistics demand, provided the state can ensure the necessary infrastructure keeps pace with these capacity expansions.