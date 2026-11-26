Delhi High Court upholds criminal charges against Lalu Prasad Yadav and family in IRCTC hotel scam

The Delhi High Court has declined to interfere with a lower court's decision to frame criminal charges against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, and their son Tejashwi Yadav in connection with the IRCTC hotel scam case. A single-judge bench, presided over by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, dismissed the petitions filed by the three leaders, effectively upholding an October 13, 2025, order from the Rouse Avenue Courts.

Photo: pravda.ru by Петр Ермилин, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Stacks of documents "DELO №" on the dusty shelf

The original order, issued by Special Judge (PC Act) Vishal Gogne, mandates that the accused face charges including corruption, criminal conspiracy, and cheating. The RJD family had challenged the legality of this decision, asserting that the prosecution failed to present sufficient evidence to establish a prima facie case. Rabri Devi specifically contended that the charges against her were based on presumptions rather than a proper examination of the available records, while Tejashwi Yadav argued that the material evidence was insufficient to justify the proceedings.

During the legal proceedings, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Lalu Prasad Yadav, raised procedural objections. He argued that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed its charge sheet before obtaining the necessary sanction for prosecution. Furthermore, Sibal maintained that the transactions in question were conducted in alignment with government policy and should not be classified as offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The core of the case involves alleged irregularities in the leasing of two IRCTC hotels between 2004 and 2009, during Lalu Prasad Yadav's tenure as the Union Railway Minister. The CBI alleges that these hotels were leased in violation of established procedures. One property was reportedly allotted to Sarla Gupta, the wife of Prem Gupta, who was then a Rajya Sabha MP and a close associate of the former minister.

The investigating agency contends that these hotel allotments were part of a quid pro quo arrangement. According to the CBI, this deal was linked to the transfer of approximately three acres of prime land to a company associated with the Yadav family through a benami arrangement, marking a structural link between official administrative decisions and private asset acquisition.