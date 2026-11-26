Tamil Nadu introduces 15 days of paternity leave for state government employees

The Tamil Nadu government has introduced 15 days of paternity leave for male government employees, marking the first time such a provision has been implemented in the state. The decision, announced by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, allows male employees to take this leave either 15 days prior to the expected date of delivery or within six months following the birth of the child.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Naassom Azevedo, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Father and son

The move comes in response to formal requests from male employees seeking institutional recognition of the father's role during the postnatal period. In its official communication, the state government emphasised that the period surrounding childbirth is critical for both the mother and the newborn, noting that a father's presence is essential for providing necessary physical and emotional support to the mother and ensuring proper care for the infant.

While male employees will now have access to these 15 days, female government employees in Tamil Nadu continue to be entitled to 365 days of maternity leave.