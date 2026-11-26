US proposes 17% additional tariffs on Indian exports over alleged excess capacity

The United States Trade Representative (USTR) has proposed a new regime of additional tariffs targeting 14 economies, including India, following a Section 301 investigation into alleged "structural excess capacity." The move threatens to increase the cost burden on Indian exports, potentially impacting a wide range of sectors unless a bilateral trade agreement is finalised.

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Under the proposed framework, the Trump administration suggests levies ranging from 15% to 20%. While developed nations are expected to fall at the lower end of this spectrum, China, Vietnam, and Singapore are positioned at the top. For India, the proposed additional tariff stands at 17%, though this figure could escalate to 25% if a bilateral trade deal is not signed.

The USTR's investigation specifically flagged India's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes-central to the Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative-alongside sector-specific policies in the solar, steel, health, and ICT sectors as contributors to excess capacity.

However, the impact is not uniform across all trade categories. Two of India's critical export pillars-pharmaceuticals and mobile phones-have been exempted from these additional tariffs, providing a strategic cushion for these high-growth sectors.

The timeline for implementation is tied to upcoming legal proceedings. With final hearings scheduled for January 25, 2027, the levies are expected to take effect in February 2027. India currently holds a marginal one-percentage-point advantage over other developing nations (most of whom face an 18% bracket), provided the first tranche of the trade agreement finalised last February is signed before the tariffs are officially announced.

The Indian government has formally rejected the allegations of structural excess capacity. In a statement released Wednesday, the government emphasized that trade-related concerns should be resolved through ongoing bilateral negotiations rather than unilateral tariffs, noting that they are currently examining the USTR notice.

This development follows a previous attempt to settle the issue on February 2, when both nations had agreed to an 18% additional tariff. That agreement was suspended after reciprocal tariffs were struck down by the US Supreme Court. Government officials indicate that while the agreement is largely finalised, it will be formally sealed once the US tariff framework is fully established.