Supreme Court overturns premature release of convict Anand Mohan in 1994 lynching case

The Supreme Court of India has overturned a 2023 decision by the Bihar government to grant premature release to former Member of Parliament Anand Mohan, who was convicted in the 1994 lynching of Gopalganj District Magistrate G. Krishnaiah.

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The apex court's ruling comes as a victory for the widow of the late IAS officer, who had challenged the state's decision to facilitate Mohan's early release. The court found the administrative process used to secure the release to be fundamentally flawed and lacking in transparency.

Specifically, the bench highlighted a timeline that suggested a calculated effort to bypass standard legal hurdles: the Bihar government amended its prison manual on April 10, 2023, and just two weeks later, on April 24, Anand Mohan was released. The Court described this swift sequence of events as "indefensible," noting that the state government failed to provide a legitimate rationale or justification for why the prison manual needed to be amended in this specific manner.

By setting aside the remission, the Court has reaffirmed the necessity of adhering to established legal protocols in high-profile criminal cases, ensuring that executive decisions regarding the release of convicts are based on objective criteria rather than administrative convenience.