Supreme Court mandates judicial member for PMLA asset attachment confirmations

The Supreme Court of India has established a critical procedural safeguard regarding the seizure of assets under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), ruling that the Adjudicating Authority cannot confirm provisional property attachment orders issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) unless a judicial member is present.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Court decision

To understand the impact of this ruling, it is necessary to look at the operational mechanism of asset seizure under the PMLA. Under Section 8 of the Act, the ED possesses the power to provisionally attach properties suspected to be proceeds of crime. However, this provisional attachment is not final; it must be reviewed and confirmed by the Adjudicating Authority to ensure the seizure is legally justified.

The core of the legal dispute centered on the composition of the benches overseeing these confirmations. The Court addressed the practice of single-member benches-specifically those lacking judicial expertise-validating attachment orders. The ruling clarifies that the confirmation process is a quasi-judicial function that requires the presence of a judicial member to maintain the necessary legal rigor and fairness.

By mandating the inclusion of a judicial member, the Supreme Court has effectively tightened the regulatory filter through which the ED's provisional orders must pass. This ensures that the transition from a 'provisional attachment' to a 'confirmed attachment' is subject to a qualified judicial assessment, preventing the arbitrary freezing of assets without proper legal scrutiny.