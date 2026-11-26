Supreme Court directs Centre to submit census SOPs for caste data verification

The Supreme Court of India has directed the Central Government and the Directorate of Census Operations to submit the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the upcoming census within one week. The court is specifically seeking details on the methodology and safeguards implemented for the recording and verification of caste-related data.

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The order follows a submission by Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Centre, who agreed to place the relevant procedures on record. The bench, comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, set the one-week deadline for the submission of these details.

The legal proceedings stem from a petition filed by Aakash Goel, who raised concerns regarding the protocols for collecting and verifying caste information under a notification issued on August 14. The petitioner has requested the disclosure of the specific methodology, the household schedules used, and the instructions provided to officials for recording caste particulars, while stressing that the confidentiality of individual respondents must be maintained.

A key point of the petition is the demand for a transparent mechanism to record the details of government-issued caste certificates and a process to verify their authenticity through competent authorities. This is intended to prevent the reliance on unverified self-reported data.

Furthermore, the petitioner has argued that the caste data collected during Census 2027 should not serve as the sole basis for revising reservation policies or determining the allocation of welfare resources unless a transparent and verifiable verification protocol is established and implemented. The plea calls for the authorities to submit an affidavit detailing these protocols.

This development follows a previous order dated October 12, in which the bench requested the Solicitor General to place the census SOPs on record and directed that a complete set of the paper book be provided to the Centre's legal representatives.